Nokia P1 high-end flagship phone prices leaked ahead of MWC 2017 launch

Nokia, the Finnish company, had already unveiled its first comeback phone, the Nokia 6 and now it appears as if the company is all set to launch its flagship phone supposedly called the Nokia P1 next.

According to a report published by Worket, a Russian website, the Nokia P1 could bear a striking resemblance to Sharp Aquas Xx3 which was launched in Japan last year. The internals would receive and upgrade, though.

Speaking of which, the Nokia P1 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage space. It is also expected to feature a 22.6MP primary camera certified by Zeiss.

Also, it is expected to come with water and dust resistance certification probably the IP57. The display size is expected to be around 5.3-inch in size. Of course, it’ll flaunt a Full HD display, if not QHD. A fingerprint scanner and a 3,500mAh battery along with support for Quick Charging technology are expected to be a part of the package.

On the software front, the device will likely run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

As per the pricing details, the smartphone is expected to bear a price tag starting at USD 800 (approximately Rs. 54,539) for the 128GB variant and reaching as high as USD 950 (approximately Rs. 64,765) for the 256GB storage variant.

Well, this information isn’t official yet so take it with a pinch of salt. However, if the official prices turn out to be anywhere closer to what rumors suggest, it would be interesting to see if people would still choose Nokia P1 over other phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 (similar price range expected) or the iPhone 8, for that matter.

