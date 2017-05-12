Nokia Phones’ are likely to launch in the first week of June in India

Here is a great news for much awaited Nokia fans. You may soon be able to grab their latest handsets Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in an Indian market.

The sources at HMD Global says Gadgets 360 that they may plan to host a launch event in India in the first week of June. According to this sources, HMD Global is still not sure about which phones will be launched on this upcoming event. They are yet to decide whether all the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 will be launched at once or separately.

Sources do say that if the company launches phone separately, then it may launch any two devices on the first week of June whereas, the other two devices sometime soon. The phones may be priced around Rs. 16,000, Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 10,000 for Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 respectively. On the other hand, the feature phone, Nokia 3310 (2017) may bear a price tag of around Rs. 4,000.

HMD Global's Chief Product Offer Juho Sarvikas says Gadgets 360, "If we can win the hearts and minds of the Indian consumers with our story, then I have no concerns about our global story."

There is also a high probability of company releasing its Nokia 3 and 5 in the UK on June 30th.

The UK online retailer Clove is the one to give away this information who have started taking pre-orders for these handsets. However, the feature phone 3310 is expected to be available little sooner in the UK.

