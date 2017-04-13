Nokia phones' May release confirmed; Nokia 3310 will have huge buyer interest

Last week, we came across an information regarding the release of the Nokia smartphones and the new Nokia 3310. It was claimed that the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 might be released in May. Also, the new Nokia 3310 was claimed to be released in 120 markets sometime before the smartphones.

Now, there is sort of a confirmation regarding the same. This information has come from one of the major retailers in the UK, Carphone Warehouse. The retailer has confirmed that the Nokia phones will be released in May in the UK. Also, the retailer bags the exclusive rights to sell the Nokia 6 in the country. The MD of Carphone Warehouse has confirmed the Nokia phones' availability in an interview with Mobile Magazine.

Nokia 3310 to get huge buyer interest It seems like Carphone Warehouse is in all set to face a high-level demand from the customers as the Nokia phones including the Nokia 3310 have gained a great interest among Nokia fans. In fact, this retailer was the first one to open the registrations for the Nokia phones in the UK. Nokia 6 silver variant If you are doubting the demand, you need to know that Nokia 6 sells instantly and goes out of stock every time it has gone on sale in China. Recently, Nokia 6 silver variant was unveiled and went on sale in China. This variant too had a great demand in the country. Also read: Nokia 6 gets a Silver paint job; open for pre-registration Release to happen in 120 markets However, it is not only Carphone Warehouse or only the U.K market to get these Nokia phones in the month of May. HMD Global is said to release the Nokia phones in 120 markets, tipping that the other global markets will also witness the release of these phones next month. There are expectations that HMD will release these phones on slightly different dates in May across the world.