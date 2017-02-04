Nokia recorded a net loss of $82 million in 2016

Looking back at 2016, it has been a year of transition for the smartphone pioneer, Nokia. Although the past few years weren't quite great for the Finland-based firm, Nokia is all geared up to set a benchmark in 2017.

Recalling last year, Nokia chief Rajeev Sur stated that the company has recorded a net loss of 766 million euros, which is roughly around $82 million. The number seems to be really really huge, isn't it?

The Nokia chief further asserted that he's disappointed with last year's result. Well, the reason behind the massive loss is because Nokia has been going through a radical transformation over the past several years.

However, Suri sketching their goal ahead added that he expects 2017 to be a better financial year and the company seems to be all heated up to works towards attaining the goal.

SEE ALSO: Nokia sends out MWC 2017 media invites for February 26; Here's what to expect

Looking some 6 years back, Nokia was among the world's topmost smartphone manufacturers between the year 1999 and 2011. But, was counter-attacked and overtaken by the crazy of advanced smartphones.

Well, to regain back its market position, Nokia is now prepping up to fight the existing smartphone vendors. In the wake to do so, Nokia is going to launch a wide range of devices at the MWC 2017 press meet on February 27.

Like Nokia 6, launched last month gained wide popularity, the smartphones pioneer has high hopes on the upcoming devices as well. The company believes that the upcoming Nokia phones will help Nokia regain their market shares and stir the smartphone space.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 8, Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Heart, Nokia Edge, Nokia Z2 Plus: rumor round-up

As reported earlier, Nokia has already sent out media invites for an event on February 27, where the firm clearly mentioned that they are going to unveil a range of Android devices. As per our assumption, Nokia P1 can be one of the several devices that the Finland-based firm is planning to announce.

Well, as of now, other than sending out the press invites, Nokia hasn't confirmed on what they are planning for the upcoming MWC event.