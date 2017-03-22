Nokia's new devices to be released in second half of Q2

Tomislav Himbele, HMD Global's Head of Marketing for Easter Europe, has finally spilled the beans regarding the release of Nokia's new line of phones. He said that the company's new devices will be launched in the region sometime in Q2 2017.

Himbele said that the Nokia's new devices including Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the revamped Nokia 3310 will be up for sale in the European markets around May or June. Though the release window disclosed by him is only relevant for the European region, it is expected that the new devices from Nokia will also be available in other regions around the same time or soon after.

All the new devices of Nokia were revealed last month at the MWC 2017. Run on Android Nougat, they are priced reasonably. All these smartphones are built from a solid block of aluminium. The Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 have a full metal body, while the Nokia 3 has a polycarbonate shell on the rear.

Himbele also added that HMD Global is pretty wishful for the future as he unconcealed that the company is trying to become one of the top three smartphone brands within the next three years, beating out the electronics giants such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

Now only time will tell how well the people receive the HMD Global's Nokia-branded devices after they get released in a couple of months. Based on that, we will see whether the company gets any chance to achieve its ambitious goals.