Nokia's new flagship smartphone specifications leaked

Yesterday we reported that along with the Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 4 and Nokia 3310 the company was going to launch another smartphone Nokia 8 in June.

However, while the smartphones are yet to be launched officially, we are expecting some surprising announcements from the company in 2017. Besides according to the recent reports, we are now hearing that Nokia might bring in some new flagship device.

As per the report from MyDrivers, it suggests that Nokia flagship will sport a metal jacket. Further, the report notes that the smartphone will come in two size variants and that both will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is said to come with4GB and 6GB RAM.

The report also states that the smartphone could sport a 23-megapixel sensor, and probably feature dual camera setup. Surprisingly, the report also states that the smartphone will not come with Carl Zeiss lenses.

That being said, the name of the device is still a mystery. We should get to know about it in the days to come as it is expected to launch sometime in June. Interestingly, the price has also been somewhat leaked. As such, the smaller variant is expected to be priced around $580 (approximately Rs. 37,200), and the larger variant may cost $650 (approximately Rs. 41,600).

Well, Nokia had entered the smartphone world with a bang and it seems the company is yet again planning something big for the consumers in the days to come.