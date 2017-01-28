Nokia's plan for MWC 2017: Everything you should know

After launching the most awaited Nokia 6 smartphone at the CES 2017, Nokia is all prepping up for the upcoming MWC 2017, to be held in Barcelona next month. The smartphone pioneer will be launching a wide range of smartphones, rumors suggest. However, Nokia or HMD none have confirmed on any of it as of yet.

Soon after the launch of the Nokia 6 device, there has been a range of rumors about the upcoming Android smartphones that HMD is planning to launch at the MWC 2017 all across the web. Let's take a quick at Nokia's plan for the MWC and how the smartphone vendor would set a benchmark with its announcements.

Rumors are such that the Finnish based tech giant is prepped up to announce the talked about Nokia 5 smartphone. Well, neither Nokia nor HMD has confirmed the launch date as of yet. If the rumors are to be trusted upon, the rumored Nokia 5 might come in a much affordable price tag as compared to the Nokia 6 Android smartphone launched early this month.

Alongside Nokia 5, HMD might also unveil a smartphone with codename Nokia "Heart". We had earlier reported about the same after the information about the same was spotted at the Geekbench a few days ago. As per the features, the rumored Nokia Heart will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, along with a 5.2 inch HD display, 16GB storage space and 2GB of RAM. In terms of the optics, the upcoming rumored Nokia Heart will sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, there has been no clear information on the specs, price or the design that the Nokia Heart phone might sport. Well, to get the complete insight on the smartphone, we surely need to hold our patience until MWC 2017.

Other than the Nokia 5 and Nokia Heart, rumors are also such that Nokia-HMD together can also unveil two new flagships namely Nokia 8 and the Nokia P1 as well. Nokia P1 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage space.

The rumored Nokia P1 is also expected to come with water and dust resistance certification, along with a 5.3-inch Full HD display, with an additional fingerprint scanner. These features are expected to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery which comes along with Quick Charging technology. As per the pricing details are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come priced at USD 800 which is roughly around Rs. 54,539 for the 128GB variant, while for the 256GB variant it will be around USD 950, being roughly calculated to be around Rs. 64,765.

Moving ahead, as reported earlier, Nokia is also planning to launch a smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor as well. However, there's still no information available on the upcoming Nokia device as of yet.

To get more updates on Nokia's plan for the Mobile World Conference 2017, stay tuned to GizBot.