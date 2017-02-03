Nokia sends out MWC 2017 media invites for February 26; Here's what to expect

After Sony, Alcatel and LG sent out media invites for the upcoming Mobile World Congress, its Nokia now, who has started inviting fans and press in the same prestigious tech show.

As per the press invite, the Nokia event for MWC 2017 is set for Sunday, February 26. The invite reads as follows: "If you're going to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress, we invite you to us at....to hear the next exciting chapter in the Nokia consumer story. With more details o follow, please save the date in your MWC diary." This clearly signifies that February 26 is going to be a big day for Nokia fans out there.

Nokia, now headed by HMD is all prepping up to set a benchmark at the MWC 2017 event, to take place in Barcelona later this month. If the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone pioneer might launch a wide range of smartphones, however, there isn't any official statement by either HMD nor Nokia so far.

Further, other rumors also instigate a feeling of anticapation among fans regarding the Nokia 5 smartphone. Well, neither Nokia nor HMD has confirmed the launch date as of yet. Although, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, the Nokia 5 might come in a much affordable price tag as compared to the Nokia 6 Android smartphone launched earlier this month.

Alongside Nokia 5, HMD might also unveil a smartphone with codename Nokia "Heart". We had earlier reported about the same, when it was spotted at the Geekbench a few days ago. Going by the hearsy, Nokia Heart will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, along with a 5.2 inch HD display, 16GB storage space and 2GB of RAM. In terms of the optics, the upcoming rumored Nokia Heart will sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Nokia smartphone event by HMD Global set for Feb 26 at MWC - here's the invite. Let's hope for new hardware available internationally! pic.twitter.com/u4yNMsSREb — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 2, 2017

Other than the Nokia 5 and Nokia Heart, the popular brand can also unveil two new flagships, viz. Nokia 8 and the Nokia P1 as well. Nokia P1 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It will boast of up to 256GB onboard storage unit.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 8, Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Heart, Nokia Edge, Nokia Z2 Plus: rumor round-up

To get more updates on Nokia's plan for the Mobile World Conference 2017, stay tuned to GizBot.