Nokia Android smartphones to be launched on February 26, Nokia D1C and C1 on the cards

Nokia will announce yet another Android smartphone on February 26. We aren't saying this on the basis of our assumptions, but the Finnish smartphone vendor has announced the same. It's just a few days back that Nokia launched its first-ever Android smartphone calling it Nokia 6 at a price tag of Rs. 16,739 approx.

Nokia on its official Facebook page posted, "Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th... Save the date!" This clearly indicates that Nokia will be launching several new devices and will have a lot more for its fans.

Well, what the company might announce remains a mystery as of yet. However, as per the rumors, the Finland-based firm might unveil the most talked about Nokia D1C, Nokia P, and Nokia C1.

Launched on January 9, Nokia 6 comes with a bright hybrid in-cell 5.5-inch full HD display along with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection. Not only that, the screen is further wrapped with a polarizer layer enabling excellent sunlight readability and slim form.

Along with a stunning display, Nokia 6 sports excellent battery life and superior graphics performance. In terms of optics, the smartphone packs a 16MP rear camera and a decent 8MP selfie shooter. For further details on Nokia 6, read here.

Although rumored to launch several devices at MWC 2017, which will kick off starting February 27, the date that Nokia pitched - February 26 is a day ahead of the event. Well, like Nokia mentioned "Save the date", let's hold our breath and wait for the surprise that the smartphone maker will unveil on February 26.