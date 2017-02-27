Nokia ships 35 million feature phones, stands next to Samsung

While we may not see many feature phones around these days and even less likely to see them making news, they are very much existent and have a fairly sizable market share too. HMD acquired rights of Nokia last December and has launched a few devices since then.

In 2016, the number of feature phones sold was around 396 million. Of this, 52 million were sold by Samsung, 35 million by Nokia and 28 million by TCL, while the rest were sold by all other players in the market. Samsung leads the feature phone race with 13 percent market share followed by Nokia at 9 percent, TCL at 7 percent, and 71 percent among the rest.

SEE ALSO: Nokia and Xiaomi sign a deal at MWC 2017



Currently, HMD is working on bringing back the iconic Nokia 3310 and announced the 3310 and other models at the MWC 2017 being held at Barcelona. With Nokia, making a comeback with such bold moves, has gotten them a lot of attention and all eyes are on them.

SEE ALSO: Did Nokia plan to launch the Nokia 3310 back in 2014 but couldn't do it?

If they do get it right with their upcoming devices, there is a good possibility that Nokia might just steal the market leader position from Samsung. We are closely following the MWC and market trends and will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when we get them.

Source: