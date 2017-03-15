Nokia signs SDN deal with Vodafone

Nokia's subsidiary Networks has been selected by Vodafone to be a global supplier of software-defined networking (SDN) for the latter's datacenter.

As part of the selection, a VPN+ live pilot project with Vodafone is also underway, which will demonstrate the benefits of SD-WAN in providing leading-edge NFV and IoT applications.

The Nuage Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP), which will be at the heart of the Vodafone deployments is the only network virtualization, SDN and automation solution offering a single framework to provide policy-based automation across both the data center and WAN, it said in a statement.

David Amzallag, head of virtualization, Vodafone Group, said: "We look forward to working closely with Nokia on the successful roll-out of our Vodafone Ocean implementation and our new SD-WAN with our enterprise customers. An open, multi-vendor SDN infrastructure is key delivering better, faster and smarter services to our customers.''

Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "Nokia started the SDN/NFV journey with Vodafone more than three years ago, so we are now honored to be selected as a partner and to be awarded as a global supplier SDN solutions."

He said, "we are pleased that our Nuage Networks solution is Vodafone's top selection to transform their datacenter applications and VPN+ service offer with the highest levels of agility, simplicity and automated flexibility for all users."

The Nuage Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP) empowers customers to transform their IT and build truly automated and agile application delivery and cloud networks.

The end-to-end policy-based automation provided by VSP, across the data center, WAN sites, and public cloud providers, delivers synergy across network offerings such as MPLS VPN and hybrid WAN services as well as hosted cloud services by leading service providers such as Vodafone and other large cloud providers.

