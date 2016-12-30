Nokia TA-1000 Aka Nokia E1 Passes Chinese 3C Certification, Launch Imminent

As you might be aware of the news regarding Nokia powered Android smartphones will make their debut in 2017, rumors are rife over the same. We already know that Nokia is planning at least four to five smartphones to release in 2017.

The smallest of all the Nokia phones, the Nokia D1C was rumored to be the entry-level phone, but a couple of days ago, a relatively new Nokia phone dubbed as the Nokia E1 was popped online.

And today, a new Nokia phone has passed the mandatory Chinese 3C certification, namely, the Nokia TA-1000. Although, the certification site did not reveal any specs of the phone, but suggests that Nokia phones are not so much time away from the official launch.

The certification site revealed that the phone does not have support for fast charging capabilities, making us believe that it won't be a flagship phone and it does have LTE support.

According to us, the phone will be the recently rumored Nokia E1 with entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset; maybe we can see a new Snapdragon 200 series chipset along with 1GB of RAM.

As of now, there is no official information from the company, so we suggest you take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

