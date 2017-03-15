Nokia to release ‘monthly’ Android and security updates: Tweet

Nokia is making a bold comeback and it was quite evident when HMD global took to the stage at the MWC 2017 which was held last month. There have been rumors around the models and the company for a while now, most of which were put to rest at MWC. At the event, the company unveiled the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 while announcing the details of the Nokia 6.

HMD at the event along with launching the new devices also went on to state that the devices will receive regular updates. This statement is backed by the reconfirmation from the company through a tweet which reads "Our products will receive Android updates and monthly security updates."

@MadhavChinnam Our products will receive Android updates and monthly security updates. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) 11 March 2017

The all new Nokia 3 and 5 run on Android Nougat 7.0 and 7.1.1 respectively, and will soon find their way into the Indian market.

Going by reports, it is believed to be released in a month or two, furthermore, the Nokia 6 will also be hitting the market around the same time. As far as the pricing is concerned, as seen in the past Nokia has seemed to have always found the sweet spot and have rarely been considered to unfairly priced.

The new phones seem to be sticking to the same principle, with the Nokia 3 priced at around 10,000 the Nokia 5 around 13,500 and the Nokia 6 is expected to cost around 16,000. Another claim from the company is that all the three devices which will be launched in India will sport 'Made in India' tags.

The company will be making its comeback more nostalgic with one of its most iconic feature phones the 3310. The new 3310 will continue to remain a feature phone with a new and interesting design update. The device will be aimed at the budget segment and is expected to be priced at around 3,500.

