Nokia Wants to Take on Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant with Viki

The first Nokia Android Smartphone is now official and soon we will see Nokia announcing the company’s Personal Assistant- Viki to fight Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant

By:

It seems Nokia will play the cards in the smartphone market in the year 2017. After launching the first Android smartphone in China- the Nokia 6, the company is now supposed to announce a voice-activated personal assistant to take on Apple's Siri, Window's Cortana and the Google Assistant. The virtual assistant could power the company's upcoming smartphones.

Nokia Wants to Take on Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant with Viki

As per a Dutch blog- Gsminfo, the Finnish tech giant has filed for an application in the European Union for protection of the trademark 'Viki'. The blog mentions about a description, which states, "software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web assistants working with digital knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface."

Nokia Wants to Take on Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant with Viki

We believe it' a chance for Nokia to finally make a comeback in the war it lost to Google's Android in the year 2009. The company can differentiate its rumored Android handsets from the lot by integrating a virtual assistant, which have slowly become a key feature of modern smartphones.

Nokia Wants to Take on Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant with Viki

As noted, Apple's Siri is quite popular among the consumers and is often put to fight with Google Assistant and Window's Cortana. With the launch of Nokia Viki, the world will get a new competitor in the virtual assistant space.

SEE ALSO: Nougat Update Starts Hitting Moto Z Handsets in China

Besides, there are rumors that the Korean tech giant Samsung is also working on a voice-activated personal assistant Bixby, which might see the day of light during the launch of Samsung's 2017 flagship smartphone- Galaxy S8.

Read More About mobiles | nokia | news | smartphones | Siri | technology

Other articles published on Jan 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy