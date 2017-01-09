Nokia Wants to Take on Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant with Viki

It seems Nokia will play the cards in the smartphone market in the year 2017. After launching the first Android smartphone in China- the Nokia 6, the company is now supposed to announce a voice-activated personal assistant to take on Apple's Siri, Window's Cortana and the Google Assistant. The virtual assistant could power the company's upcoming smartphones.

As per a Dutch blog- Gsminfo, the Finnish tech giant has filed for an application in the European Union for protection of the trademark 'Viki'. The blog mentions about a description, which states, "software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web assistants working with digital knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface."

We believe it' a chance for Nokia to finally make a comeback in the war it lost to Google's Android in the year 2009. The company can differentiate its rumored Android handsets from the lot by integrating a virtual assistant, which have slowly become a key feature of modern smartphones.

As noted, Apple's Siri is quite popular among the consumers and is often put to fight with Google Assistant and Window's Cortana. With the launch of Nokia Viki, the world will get a new competitor in the virtual assistant space.

SEE ALSO: Nougat Update Starts Hitting Moto Z Handsets in China

Besides, there are rumors that the Korean tech giant Samsung is also working on a voice-activated personal assistant Bixby, which might see the day of light during the launch of Samsung's 2017 flagship smartphone- Galaxy S8.