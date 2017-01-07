Nougat Update Starts Hitting Moto Z Handsets in China

Motorola had officially announced the global roll out of the much-awaited Android 7.0 Nougat update last month. And now, the update started hitting the Moto Z handsets in China.

The Nougat update with the build number NCC25.106-11 brings along a host of new features to the smartphone including the support for Google's DayDream VR technology. The update had already started hitting the devices, so you may get the update notification anytime soon. In case you can't wait long enough for the notification to arrive, you can always check for it manually from the Settings menu.

The Nougat update had already started hitting Moto Z handsets in India last month. The update brings improvements in both the performance and stability areas. Also to come with the update are the split-screen and doze mode of which the former has been quite prevalent in Samsung phones.

These are only a few changes that accompany the update. There are so many other additions, subtle changes in the notification shade, quick reply feature, for example.

