Now transfer money via E-mail attachment using Gmail Android app

Google on Tuesday introduced a new development which now allows users of Gmail app to transfer money via e-mail as an attachment. The feature was earlier available only on the web version but now it has been made available on Android devices as well.

With this new feature, users' simply need to tap on the 'Attachment button' in their Gmail Android app. They will then get 'Send Money' option, by clicking on it, the feature will allow the user to transfer money from their Google Wallet. They can also recharge their Google Wallet using their debit or credit cards or even transfer money from their bank account to the Google Wallet.

Now with the introduction of such a feature, it will be extremely easy for users to transfer money, also, the recipient will be able to receive the money without installing an extra app. Users have to simply tap on the 'Attachment button' and select a new option called 'Send Money' and send it.

Once they have recharged their Google Wallet, they can send money through an attachment the only requirement for the recipient being they should have either a Gmail Android app or be a web user.

This feature is currently available only for Android but is believed to soon be made available for iOS users as well. Another let down is that as of now this feature is only available in the U.S. and similar to iOS users, other country markets will have to wait for this feature to be made available for them.

