Nubia confirms its presence at the MWC 2017; media invites are already out

Chinese smartphone vendor and ZTE’ sub-brand Nubia has sent out media invites for the MWC 2017 event yet to commence from February 26 in Barcelona, Spain. However, there are no details on what smartphone will Nubia launch at the event.

To recall, Nubia, last year at the MWC 2016 unveiled their Nubia Prague S, and we are hoping the company might launch the successor, Prague S2. But, no details surfaced for now.

Noticeably, the company has roped in Cristiano Ronaldo as their brand ambassador. The company recently unveiled the Nubia Z11, which is their flagship phone in India that goes directly against the OnePlus 3T with its specifications and pricing as well.

Apart from the Nubia Z11, the company also launched Nubia N1 with a massive 5000mAh battery, and that is priced under Rs. 15,000 to take on the mighty Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.