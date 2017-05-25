Nubia could launch another flagship alongside Z17 next week

ZTE Nubia Z17 is one of the most awaited smartphones of 2017. The company has even announced its launch date, which is on June 1. Today morning, we saw a Weibo post that suggested the Nubia Z17 will be the world's first smartphone to arrive with the Quick Charge 4.0 feature.

While everyone's focus is centered on the Nubia Z17, the Chinese manufacturer is reportedly working on another smartphone. More importantly, looking at the leaked of this alleged device, it will be a flagship as well. Unfortunately, only the upper part of the phone is visible from the image. So it hasn't revealed much information about the mysterious Nubia smartphone.

Needless to say, the phone is absolutely beautiful. It features a bezel-less display and the screen is slightly curved on both the sides. Even the top bezel is really narrow. And apparently, it could be thinner than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Other than that, we have also noticed an important thing. The top bezel of the smartphone holds two camera sensors. Now, this is really impressive.

Notably, recently launched Nubia Z17 Mini and Nubia M2 already feature rear dual cameras. The upcoming Nubia Z17 is also going to come with two camera sensors on its back. So, we could expect the handset in the picture to have four cameras; dual camera setup on both front and rear.

While it doesn't make sense to predict anything based on a single leak, some are presuming that Nubia will launch this smartphone along with the Z17. Anyway, we have to wait until next week to get answers to our queries.

