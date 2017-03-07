Nubia to launch 23MP camera smartphone in March

Chinese smartphone vendor and ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has just released a teaser about a new smartphone that it is going to be launched soon most probably "near the Holi festival" in India.

However, the main highlight of the teaser is that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 23 megapixel rear and 13-megapixel front camera.

Nubia seems to be solely focused on the camera department with the upcoming smartphone and has let out some more details about the technology. As per the company, the smartphone's camera will be equipped with 0.1-second rapid focus mechanism to capture those fleeting meetings and it will also come with motion blur or "Star Track" and "Light Painting" modes. This could basically mean that the camera will also come with manual mode to control various aspects of the camera while clicking pictures.

Additionally, the camera is also said to have a SONY IMX318 Exmor RS sensor, PDAF+Contrast Focus, Sapphire Protective Lens, 6-piece Motor Drive Lens, ƒ2.0 aperture and NeoVision 6.0.

Nubia, on the other hand, has not revealed any details about the hardware but has said that the smartphone will feature sleek, stylish, Bezel-Less design. This smartphone could be a successor to the Z11 model launched last year which also features a bezel-less display. Or it could entirely be a new product from Nubia.

In any case, while the demand for a good quality camera in smartphones is high and that smartphone photography has reached another level, this is indeed an interesting take by Nubia on that matter. Moreover, it seems like Nubia wants to be in the limelight along with top brands such as such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Google and OnePlus who have already demonstrated successfully that smartphone cameras can also produce images close to DSLR quality.

Likewise, if Nubia comes out with this mysterious smartphone it will give a tough competition to other Chinese players like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Honor who are already gaining traction with camera-heavy smartphones on a budget.