Nubia to launch a new 16MP camera smartphone in India soon: Teaser out

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has just released a teaser about a new smartphone that it is going to be launched soon in India. As per the company, the upcoming smartphone is going to be "stylish, compact and a chic phone."

As for the teaser, it presents very few details about the upcoming smartphone but there have been reports going around on the internet suggesting that this smartphone could be the M2 Lite model. This model is expected to be launched this month and is expected to be priced at Rs. 18,000.

However, the main highlight of the teaser is that the upcoming smartphone will feature an organic glass lens with a 16 MP ISOCELL CMOS camera. The company says that this new feature will bring every picture alive, and will capture users' style in dynamic and clear selfies in any light.

Nubia seems to be solely focused on the camera department with the upcoming smartphone and has let out some more details about the technology. Nubia's press note reveals that the camera will sport an amazing 2μm virtual pixel size (pixel-binning technology) and an F2.0 wide-aperture lens. Further, as per the company, the camera ensures that pictures and selfies are always sharp and together with a forward-facing soft light and light supplementation from the screen, users' photos will perfectly reproduce natural, rosy skin tones.

Nubia, on the other hand, has not revealed any concrete details about the hardware but has said that the smartphone will feature sleek and stylish design. The company has also mentioned, "the upcoming handset is a super stylish phone and sports a 5.5 inch HD screen." "At nubia, we like it simple and stylish. Split screen for while you are on the move. Long screen shots to share every detail of an article you want to share. Screen recording makes sharing and uploading of videos so much easier."

In any case, while the demand for a good quality camera in smartphones is high and that smartphone photography has reached another level, this is indeed an interesting take by Nubia on that matter. Besides, if Nubia comes out with this mysterious smartphone it will give a tough competition to other Chinese players like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Honor who are already gaining traction with camera-heavy smartphones on a budget.