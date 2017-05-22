Nubia launched N1 Lite in India for Rs. 6,999

Just now, nubia launched its most-anticipated N1 Lite smartphone in India. This will be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 on Amazon.in starting from today at 12:00 PM.

Regarding this launch, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, "nubia is committed to offer best in class technology across all price points to its customers in India. We are known for our camera technology across the globe and with N1 Lite we are offering category first front soft light flash and fingerprint scanner. The N1 Lite is dependable, tough, good looking and has performance power to be called an ideal companion."

Performance and Optics N1 Lite smartphone features a wide display of 5.5 inches and powered by Quad-Core 64 Bit processor. With a dual sim slot support, the phone houses a battery of 3000mAh capacity. Also Read: ZTE Nubia Z17 with 23MP camera to launch on June 1; Press renders leaked On optics part, the smartphone comes with a front soft-light flash and dual LED flash over a rear camera to produce a better quality picture in low light conditions. It has a category first F2.0 large aperture on rear camera to ensure the entrance of light by more than 20% when compared to F2.2. Second innovation - Fingerprint scanner Apart from outstanding optics, the second innovation found in this handset is the fingerprint scanner which is capable of unlocking the device in just .3 seconds, even when the screen is not on. It is even designed to unlock the apps and files on the device. Display and Design The 5.5-inch screen comes with 2.5D glass in front and the edge arc in the rear, which gives it a look of rounded edges making it comfortable to hold. A pebble-like fine-sanded texture can be felt at the back because of UV coating. Also Read: ZTE Blade X Max with 6-inch display, Android Nougat 7.1.1 launched This coating makes the phone less slippery. The Uni-Panel at the rear of the device along with camera and fingerprint scanner makes it look sophisticated.