Nubia launches enhanced N1 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs.12,499

While the race is on to bring in new smartphones to the market, Nubia Technology Co Ltd has just announced the launch of its new nubia N1 smartphone in India today. The launched smartphone comes in a beautiful and stylish Black and Gold variant and is priced at Rs. 12,499. It will be available at Amazon for purchase and sales will likely commence from February 08, 2017 at 12:00 AM IST.
Commenting on the launch, Eric Hu, Country Manager nubia India said, "The millennial generation is increasingly consuming content on their smartphones and the 5.5" FHD screen on nubia N1 enhances that experience. Consumption of data directly coincides with downloads, from videos, music, PDFs to our social media. Keeping in mind our consumers need the new nubia N1 has 64GB internal memory."
He further adds, "A phone is part of our personality and the new nubia N1 in Black and Gold encapsulates beauty elegance and a refined style. With capabilities like multitasking with higher memory and advanced processor, one of the largest batteries in the industry for long lasting use and an enhanced camera with PDAF phase focus, a rapid capture speed of 0.2 seconds, the N1 provides a Flagship experience. We are excited to launch N1 which offers a differentiated experience to our consumers for their active and stylish lifestyle."
Moreover, with the launch of this product it looks like the company is fullfilling its aim to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life.
Getting back at the smartphone, lets look at what featues the company is offering with it.
Nubia N1 comes packed with a 5000mAh high energy density battery and the company touts that it will provide 1.9 days endurance for heavy users and about 3 days endurance for normal users. The company further says that users will need to charge the device 3 times in a week and they don't have to worry about the phone running out of battery as the device comes with a Smart Power-saving Technology which allows users to save power in Games, Navigation, Social Communication and while using browser. Meanwhile it also comes with screen power-saving technology. nubia N1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD screen and looks crisp, clear, and tremendously detailed with as it has display accuracy of up to 401PPI. The smartphone sports a rear 13MP camera which comes with Neo vision 5.9 technology and is equipped with PDAF phase focus. Additional features include: 3D noise reduction technology, low-light image enhancement, hand-held image stabilization, DSLR quality digital imaging, LTM regional color control, accurate photo color restoration. Similarly the front-facing is a 13 MP camera which is equipped with real time beautification filter, and intelligent lighting that captures every detail of beauty. nubia's hand-held electronic aperture comes with Hand-held Image Stabilization technology, that helps users take professional-quality long-exposure photos without a tripod. Nuba N1 features a 3GB RAM that provides seamless multitasking. In addition, the device has 64GB ROM which the company claims that it will allows users to simultaneously store: 5000 16MP photos + 2000 high-res songs + 5 hours HD videos. The phones does come with external card slot that can add up to an additional 128GB of storage. Equipped with an MTK Helio P10 processor + 8-core built-in 64-bit A53 structure, N1 is expected to deliver extraordinary power and performance, and the company claims that it is capable of handling demanding 3D games with ease. Further, depending on the type and load of the task, the smartphone can intelligently allocate work to the CPU and GPU, reducing unnecessary core operations, optimizing power consumption, and preventing overheating. The nubia N1 is equipped with fingerprint recognition which according to the company offers rapid 0.2 second unlock. The handset also includes convenient fingerprint screenshot and photo features. As such, users can enable the Super Screenshot feature by holding the fingerprint sensor, or holding the Power and Volume-keys at the same time. This feature will allow users to share screen image instantaneously in a text, picture or video. Looking at nubia's UI, it finds balance between elegant simplicity in flat design and novel Skeuomorphism design, full of bright color and clever interactions, full of life. With completely overhauled system optimization, nubia UI as the company puts it "is smoother than ever before." The new nubia N1 is made out of an aviation-grade aluminium alloy, and crafted with an integrated metal processing technology. After several rounds of testing and fine-tuning, nubia has created a superior texture quality for the metal case and it comes with a cambered surface that has been designed to perfectly fit the shape of user's hand.
