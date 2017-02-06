Nubia launches enhanced N1 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs.12,499

While the race is on to bring in new smartphones to the market, Nubia Technology Co Ltd has just announced the launch of its new nubia N1 smartphone in India today. The launched smartphone comes in a beautiful and stylish Black and Gold variant and is priced at Rs. 12,499. It will be available at Amazon for purchase and sales will likely commence from February 08, 2017 at 12:00 AM IST.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Hu, Country Manager nubia India said, "The millennial generation is increasingly consuming content on their smartphones and the 5.5" FHD screen on nubia N1 enhances that experience. Consumption of data directly coincides with downloads, from videos, music, PDFs to our social media. Keeping in mind our consumers need the new nubia N1 has 64GB internal memory."

He further adds, "A phone is part of our personality and the new nubia N1 in Black and Gold encapsulates beauty elegance and a refined style. With capabilities like multitasking with higher memory and advanced processor, one of the largest batteries in the industry for long lasting use and an enhanced camera with PDAF phase focus, a rapid capture speed of 0.2 seconds, the N1 provides a Flagship experience. We are excited to launch N1 which offers a differentiated experience to our consumers for their active and stylish lifestyle."

Moreover, with the launch of this product it looks like the company is fullfilling its aim to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life.

Getting back at the smartphone, lets look at what featues the company is offering with it.