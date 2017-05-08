Nubia launches M2 Lite in India; exclusive to Amazon

Nubia finally brings its new M2 Lite smartphone to India. The M2 Lite is said to be the first smartphone of Nubia to come with 16 MP front camera having built-in soft led flash. The M2 Lite is mainly designed for India's young generation and made exclusive to Amazon for now.

Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India says, "Nubia as a brand identifies with the youth. In India, we see young people with a lot of energy, passion, and desire to do more in society. M2 Lite is a product inspired by such youngsters who are creating a mark in society. We have created a product that looks stylish, matches the aspiration levels and performs superlatively."

Compact and sophisticated look The M2 Lite is designed to look compact, chic and sophisticated having a 5.5-inch display size with 2.5 D glass on a metal unibody. As the name itself implies, this device is thin and sleek with 7.5 mm making it feel lightweight on the hands. Also Read: New Nubia phone to come with Flash on the antenna; looks similar to Meizu E2 Stunning camera This smartphone comes with a stunning 16 MP ISOCELL CMOS primary camera and 5 P motor drives lens to capture amazing selfies. It has a 2μm virtual pixel size and an F2.0 wide-aperture lens to shoot a sharper image making it look natural. The phone also has 9 beauty modes and 90 mods to capture every picture beautifully. Performance powerhouse M2 Lite is powered by an Octa-Core 64-bit CPU and coupled with a 4GB RAM + 32GB native storage which can then be expanded up to 128GB. Also Read: Nubia phone with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 chip appears on Geekbench The NeoPower 2.5 suit helps in extending the battery life which is of 3000 mAh and comes with 118 new power optimization features. This phone also has the customized NeoVision 6.0 edition which enables a strong multi-functional camera. Easy Customization One can easily customize their phone by having two different accounts on one phone. One can also

split up the screen the way they like. That is, one can quickly and conveniently split the screen into two by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. So, the screen will be split into the upper and lower sections in portrait mode, and into left and right sections in landscape mode. This split-screen feature also supports most of the third party apps.

The nubia M2 Lite will be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 on Amazon.in from tomorrow 12:00 PM. This phone can be purchased in two different color variant - Black and Gold.

