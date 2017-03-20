Nubia launches Z11 Mini S in India with 23MP camera

Inspiring the world to "Be Yourself," Nubia officially launched Z11 Mini S premium photography mobile phone in India. The Z11 Mini S is packed with a powerful processor and battery. It also has an elegant design with a vibrant full HD display and a high-quality DSLR-level camera system.

Regarding the launch, Mr. Dheeraj Kukreja, Marketing Director, nubia India, says: "nubia is a metronome when it comes to pushing user experience. The Z11 Mini S will lead the way in camera phone(s). It has everything a photography enthusiast can ask for, and that too in a phone. We are committed to our customers and will continue to focus on making nubia the leading smartphone brand in India."

Nubia Z11 mini S features a 5.2-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with a 23-megapixel rear camera sensor having SONY IMX318 Exmor RS, PDAF+Contrast Focus, Sapphire Protective Lens, 6-piece Motor Drive Lens, ƒ2.0 aperture and can also capture 1080p high definition video. The NeoVision 6.0 in it will attract photographers towards this phone.

Nubia is equipped with 0.1s rapid focus and its 13-megapixel front camera is coupled with SONY IMX258 CMOS, 5 piece lens, ƒ2.0 aperture. The phone is powered with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 625TM MSM8953 Octa-Core Processor clocked at a speed of 2.0 GHz which is coupled with Adreno 506 image processor.

The display is said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery. It also features a multi-function fingerprint sensor with support for unlocking, screenshot and pictures.

Nubia Z11 mini S is 7.6mm thick and weighs 158 grams. Now, this smartphone is being offered in Khaki Grey and soon will come in Moon Gold color as well. The dual SIM device supports both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE network support.

The nubia Z11 miniS will be available in India at Rs. 16,999/- exclusively on Amazon.in starting from tomorrow at 4 PM.