Nubia N1 Lite unveiled at MWC 2017

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has launched another scaled down version of its Nubia N1 smartphone at MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Dubbed as the Nubia N1 lite, the smartphone is said to be available from March end and will be available in European countries like Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy. In Asia, the Nubia N1 lite will be made available in India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

So what is different in this Lite version as compared to the original Nubia N1? Well, the Nubia N1 lite runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and while it still comes with a 5.5-inch display like the original Nubia N1 but the screen resolution has been downgraded from full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) to 720p. The device will be powered by a quad-core processor (the company is yet to release specific details), unlike the octa-core processor on the Nubia N1, coupled with 2GB of RAM. Further, the Nubia N1 lite sports a 16GB inbuilt storage and comes with 3000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Nubia N1 lite has an 8-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture t and dual-LED flash. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Additionally, other key features of the phone include a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device, and the company claims that it is capable of unlocking the device in 0.3 seconds.

That is all we have right now about the device. We will surely keep you updated if there are any developments regarding the same.