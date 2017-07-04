Nubia N2 with 5,000mAh battery gets listed on Amazon before launch

Yesterday, we saw a teaser posted by Nubia on Twitter. It was tipped that the company is planning to release the Nubia N2 smartphone in India on July 5.

With a day left for the launch of the Nubia N2 in the country, the handset has been listed on Amazon India. The listing shows currently unavailable but it does give away a lot of information.

The USP of this smartphone set to be released in India tomorrow is its capacious 5000mAh battery. This battery is claimed to render up to 50 hours of talk time and up to 1000 hours of standby time to the Nubia N2.

Besides this, Nubia India has taken to Twitter to confirm the availability of the smartphone. The tweet states that the Nubia N2 will go on sale in the country from 12PM tomorrow.

Apart from the capacious 5000mAh battery, this smartphone flaunts a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a 5P lens. This way, the Nubia N2 will be added to the list of selfie-centric smartphones available in the market.

Only the pricing information of the device is yet to be known but from the price tag of 1,999 yuan, it is likely to be priced in the sub Rs. 20,000 range. While it is believed to be priced in the affordable market segment, the Nubia N2 will feature a unibody metal body and a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

In the company's home market, China, the Nubia N2 is available in Champagne Gold and Black Gold color options. Tomorrow, we will get to know the pricing and the color options of the Nubia N2 that will be launched in India.