Nubia N2 with 5000mAh battery coming to India on July 5

After the launch of the Nubia Z17 Mini in India, it looks like the company is all set to introduce another one on July 5.

The company has taken to Twitter to tease an upcoming smartphone launch. The tweet reads "A camera built to capture beauty in the blink of an eye. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia" tipping that it could be the Nubia N2 that went official in March.

The successor to the Nubia N1 of 2016 boasts of capacious 5000mAh battery that is claimed to render up to 3.2 days of usage. Also, the device has a unibody metal design and features a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

Specs wise, the Nubia N2 adorns a 5.5-inch HD 720p AMOLED display and employs an octa-core 64-bit 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 SoC. The processor is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with Nubia UI 4.0, this smartphone has a hybrid dual SIM slot.

There is a 13MP main camera at its rear with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Up front, the Nubia N2 boasts a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens. The smartphone has 4G support as well. The 5000mAh battery mentioned above comes with fast charging too.

Announced in March, the Nubia N2 was released in the company's home market China for 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). However, the Indian pricing of the smartphone will be known only when it goes official on Wednesday. While the device was launched in China in Black with Gold and Champagne Gold color variants, we are yet to see the color options to be introduced in India.