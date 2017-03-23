Nubia N2, M2 and M2 Lite launched: Price, Specifications and more

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has just introduced three new smartphones in China today. Launching three smartphones at the same time is a bold move by the company. Indeed, it looks like ZTE is fulfilling its promise of launching many phones this year.

Well, the three newly launched smartphones have been dubbed as N2, M2 and M2 Lite. While these smartphones do feature similar specifications, there are some significant differences that you can find especially in terms of the battery and the SoC used in the devices. That being said, let us see what these three smartphones have to offer.

Nubia N2 Coming to the first smartphone, the Nubia N2 is the successor of last year's N1. As such this model brings with it a 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90 percent NTSC color gamut. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor coupled with a Mali T860 GPU. Further, the smartphone features 4GB LPDDR3 RAM and a 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD. The smartphone runs on custom Nubia UI 4.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Hybrid Dual SIM device sports a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and a whopping 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone includes a fingerprint sensor and has connectivity options like 4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS + GLONASS. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it does support fast charging as well. Finally, the phone measures 155 x 75 x 7.9mm and weighs 180g. As for the pricing, Nubia N2 will cost CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 18,990) and will likely be made available starting April 8. Nubia M2 Coming to the second phone the Nubia M2 features a 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection on top. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU along with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will come in two 64GB and 128GB storage (eMMC 5.0) variants. The storage can further be expanded up to 200GB with a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor and is backed up by a 3630mAh battery with fast charging. Talking about the OS, this smartphone also runs on Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This Hybrid Dual SIM smartphone sports a 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, and sapphire glass lenses. There is a 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens. Connectivity options include, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS. As for the dimensions, the smartphone measures 154.5×75.9×7.0mm and weighs 168g. The Nubia M2 has been priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs. 25,645) for the 64 GB variant and at CNY 2999 (approx Rs. 28,495) for the 128GB variant. Nubia M2 Lite This is basically a lighter version of the high-end M2. The M2 Lite sports a 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display and is backed by a 3000mAh battery which comes with fast charging support. Under the hood, there is 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor which is coupled with Mali T860 GPU for handling graphic operations. The smartphone further also comes in two variants 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 128GB via microSD. Additionally, the smartphone features a fingerprint sensor along with 3000mAh battery that supports fast charging. The M2 Lite runs on Nubia UI 4.0 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This Hybrid Dual SIM further comes with a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and a16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 80-degree wide-angle lens. The device measures 155.7 x 76.7 x 7.5mm and weighs 164g. The M2 Lite starts at CNY 1799 (approx Rs. 17,090). The M2 and M2 Lite should be available in China from March 28th. As for the color options, all the phones will come in Gold and Black color variants. Source