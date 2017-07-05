Nubia N2 with massive 5000mAh battery launched in India

ZTE's subsidiary Nubia has just announced the launch of its new smartphone Nubia N2 in India.

While a new launch is always exciting, this new smartphone features a superlative camera and good design along with a massive battery. Further, Nubia claims that this smartphone has been made stronger by the company's proprietary NeoPower technology that offers exceptional optimization results on Nubia N2.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, "With every Nubia product that is introduced in India, we are increasing our ability to respond to feedback from our customers. Big battery, steady performance, and great camera have been universal themes around which our customers have sought improvisation from us. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Nubia N2. With proprietary Neo Power technology and 5000 mAh battery, this device lasts 3 days on a single charge. Nubia is overwhelmed with the affection it has received in India market and we are determined to introduce products that continue to enrich lives of our customers."

The company is indeed promising good things with this smartphone. In any case, let's have a look at some of the key features and specifications of this device.

Display RAM, Processors, and Storage Nubia M2 comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 267ppi, 2.5D Curved Glass on top, and On-Cell lamination. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC (four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1GHz) which is further coupled with Mali T860 GPU. The smartphone offers 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Cameras, Battery and Software As for the optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor at the rear with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash, and PDAF. At the front, the Nubia N2 is equipped with a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P3ST sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery. "The system optimization and Nubia N2's low power, high-performance hardware configuration ensures full usage of this smartphone's massive battery. It means 12 hours of web browsing, 60 hours of voice call, 41.5 hours of music, 11 hours of video streaming or 8.4 hours of gaming, all uninterrupted with one charge," said the company. Nubia N2 runs on Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Connetivity Options Nubia N2 offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 155x75x7.9mm, and weighs 180 grams. Pricing and Availability The Nubia N2 will be available in India at Rs. 15,999 and the smartphone will be Amazon.in exclusive. The sale is starting on July 05, 2017 at 12:00 noon. The handset comes in Champagne Gold and Black Gold color variants.