Nubia phone with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 chip appears on Geekbench

Nubia recently launched the Z17 mini phone. Now a new Nubia smartphone bearing the model number NX563J has been spotted on Geekbench. It is being presumed that the phone in question is the Nubia Z17 since the Z17 mini also had a similar model number; NX569J.

As far as the specifications are concerned, The Nubia NX563J is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor, which is clocked at 1.90GHz. Talking about the RAM capacity, the device comes with 4GB of RAM onboard. However, the smartphone is expected to have a high-end version as well since the Z17 had a higher variant with 6GB RAM as well.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 7 Nougat right out the box, as per the benchmark listing. Besides this, rest of the features and specifications are not known yet.

To recall, the Nubia Z17 mini comes in two variants; the basic one with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 652 version the higher version with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 653 version. In terms of storage, the phone has 64 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 200GB. Under the hood, it is backed up by a 2950mA battery with fast charging support.

Coming to the optics, the Nubia Z17 mini has two 13MP cameras on the front, while on the front there is a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. Connectivity options offered by the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC.