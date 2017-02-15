Nubia phones will now come with a panic button

It was last year that the Government of India had announced "all mobile phones sold in India would be required to have a physical panic button installed by the beginning of 2017."

This has now put many smartphone manufacturers to work and develop a technology that would facilitate the panic button fuction in their smartphones.

While Apple was said to already have been working on this feature, Nubia today announced that as per Indian Government's directive, it has updated its software for the power button to also function like the panic button.

The company has said in a statement that pressing the power button of the Nubia smartphones thrice will connect the consumers to the helpline and the GPS in the phone will help authorities track the location of the person. This move has also been directed to provide emergency assistance to women.

The feature will be available across all Nubia series of phones which includes Z11 and N1 and all the phones that nubia will be launching in India in the future. Existing owners of the Nubia devices will also be getting this feature through a software update. All nubia range of phones have GPS pre-installed and will continue to do so in the future.

Commenting on the update, Eric Hu, Country Manager, nubia- India said, "We adhere by the Indian government's directive and its laws.

Additionally, we would want every individual to be safe always. As a brand it is our responsibility to make sure we build technology that is meant to make life better and what better than using it for the security of an individual."

As for the update, Nubia smartphone users can now start downloading the update from www.nubia.com/in. All distress calls made by pressing the panic button will be connected currently to 100 and in future to India's forthcoming singe emergency response number 112, with the call going through even if the caller's phone balance is zero.

However, every user would need a SIM card to place the distress call. The call can be made by pressing the existing power button thrice, anywhere between 300 milliseconds and 500 milliseconds.

-Press Release