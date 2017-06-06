1 million Nubia Z17 units sold in just 51 seconds in first sale

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia unveiled the Nubia Z17 flagship smartphone on June 1. The first flash sale of this smartphone was held today via the Chinese retailer Jingdong and the official Nubia store.

In today's flash sale, the smartphone set a sales record on Jingdong as one million units of the Nubia Z17 were sold in just 51 seconds. The Nubia flagship broke the single product first sales figure in the mobile phone category on Jingdong in just four minutes. The sales performance of the Nubia Z17 is not a big surprise given the strong specifications and the competitive price tag of the smartphone.

The Nubia Z17 is one of the most powerful smartphones in the market as it is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The processor is paired with massive 8GB RAM on the high-end variant. Notably, the Nubia flagship is the second smartphone to feature 8GB RAM while the first one is the Asus ZenFone AR. The Nubia Z17 is the first phone to arrive with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ rapid charging technology. The Nubia Z17 has a dual-lens rear camera setup with a telephoto and wide-angle lens. The device has a waterproof build too.

When it comes to the pricing details, the Nubia Z17 has a competitive price tag. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,500) and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at 3399 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000). The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000). The next sale of Nubia Z17 is slated to happen on June 12.

