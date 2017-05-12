Nubia Z17 AnTuTu screenshot reveals 8GB RAM in tow

Given the countless number of leaks regarding the Nubia Z17 flooding the internet recently, it won't be long before Nubia officially introduce it to us. If rumors are to be believed, by now we have quite a lot of information about this device. However, there has always been a confusion with the phone's RAM capacity. While some leaks suggest that the Nubia Z17 will come with 4GB RAM, few hinted towards 8GB of RAM.

Now, Ben Sin from Forbes has posted a screenshot which is claimed to reveal the smartphone's AnTuTu benchmark score. According to the screenshot, the Nubia Z17 has obtained an impressive 180,049 points. This is much higher than Samsung's recently launched flagship Galaxy 8. Yes, it does sound surprising. Still, if the Z17 actually packs a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, then it could be possible.

Of course, this leak can just be a hoax. However, you can see the model number on the screenshot is the same model that appeared on TENAA and Geekbench.

Talking about rest of the specs, the premium version of the Nubia Z17 Mini is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. It will also flaunt a horizontally aligned dual-camera setup on its back.

Coming to the software aspect, the device will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.

Hopefully, we don't have to wait much longer for the company to launch the Nubia Z17. And if these rumors turn out to be true, it will give a tough competition to other high-end smartphones in the market.

