Nubia Z17: A bezel-less phone endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo

Just a few hours left to officially unveil the ZTE Nubia Z17 smartphone at Beijing. But, ahead of its launch, a complete look of the phone have been revealed online.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the poster of this phone in his official Weibo account. This poster showcased the phone design clearly. The upcoming Nubia Z17 looks like an amalgamation of iPhone 7 and Honor 8. The front, as well as rear portion of the smartphone, is out now showing how the final design will be.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Honor 8 and iPhone 7 Plus The phone gets a dual camera setup on the rear similar to iPhone 7, whereas, the mirror finish on the back looks like it is borrowed from Honor 8. The color of the phone found in this poster also supports the previous statement of Honor 8. This classy design with mirror body is surely going to impress the Nubia fans. Also Read: Official teaser confirms waterproof feature of Nubia Z17 Bezel-less design The front part of the phone have also been leaked in another Weibo post. With decent bezels on both top and bottom, it comes with no bezels on the sides of the display. This makes the device to be considered as bezel-less and also gives it a clean look. On the front, we can also see a small rounded capacitive home button in red.

Let us wait till 7 pm until the phone gets officially launched to confirm all these design leaks.

