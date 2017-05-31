Nubia Z17 could have 8GB RAM in tow

ZTE's elite brand Nubia is all set to take the wraps off its flagship device Z17 tomorrow. Over the last couple of months, the number of leaks and rumors we have seen regarding the smartphone is crazy.

Not only the rumors, even Nubia has made sure to drop a few teasers along the way. In any case, the Z17 is surely one of the most anticipated phones of this year. By now, we have quite a fair idea about its specs and features. For example, it the device is going to sport a bezel-less curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and superior quality cameras.

Thanks to the numerous leaks, the rest of the specs of the Nubia Z17 has been revealed as well. However, since they don't come from an official source, we recommend you to take them with a pinch of salt. Anyway, just a day away from the launch, a new leak about the phone has surfaced on Weibo. According this latest leak, the flagship phone from Nubia is going to come with 8GB of RAM in tow.

Well, this does sound like an exciting news. Having said that, some might think that 8GB RAM in a phone won't prove to be much helpful for the users. To remind you, a screenshot from the AnTuTu benchmark had previously revealed that the Z17 would have 8GB of RAM.

If this information turns out to be true, there should be two different versions of the device; one with 8GB of RAM and the basic one with 6GB of RAM.

In any case, we are just doing guess works here and nothing has been confirmed.

