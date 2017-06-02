Nubia Z17 launched: Specifications, pricing and more

After months of waiting, today ZTE's elite brand Nubia has finally taken the wraps off its new flagship Nubia Z17. The smartphone comes in five different color options; Black, Black-Gold, Gold, Red and Blue.

The much-anticipated device has been subject to a lot of rumors lately. And because of that we already had a good idea about what the Z17 would offer. It is worth pointing out that most of the speculations made by the leaks have turned out to be true. The smartphone indeed features a bezel-less display, a Snapdragon 835 SoC and most significantly 8GB of RAM. What's more, it is waterproof.

Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium launched in India: Price, Key features and more

Read on to know about the specifications and features of the Nubia Z17 in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and display Well, truth to be told, the Nubia Z17 doesn't look much different than its predecessor in terms of design. While there has been some minor changes, while include the placement of the rear camera setup and the single slit antenna design, the basic design has remained the same. The handset sports a metal back and the traditional red circular capacitive home button. You can see the fingerprint scanner placed at the back of the device, just above the branding. Coming to the display part, the Z17 comes with a bezel-less 5.5-inch 1080p panel covered by Corning Gorilla Glass for better protection. Nubia has apparently used a new generation aRC 3.0 (arc Refractive Conduction) which helps to keep the thickness of the display glass to a bare minimum and makes the compact and border-less screen design possible. Under the hood As expected, the Nubia Z17 arrives with really impressive specs under its hood. It is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.4GHz. The processor is backed up by a massive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset doesn't come with a microSD card slot so the storage space cannot be further expanded. There are two other memory variants available: one with 6GB RAM+64GB ROM and another with 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. Notably, the Nubia smartphone features the lightening fast UFS 2.1 storage.



Keeping the lights on, there is a decent 3200mAh battery, which is claimed charge up to 50% in just 25 minutes. Software, optics and connectivity On the software front, the Nubia Z17 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with the layering of Nubia UI 5.0 on top. In terms of optics, the phone flaunts a rear dual-camera setup that comprises of 23MP + 12MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um large pixel. The camera setup is complemented by NeoVision 7.0 software and, supports 2x optical zoom and 10x dynamic zoom. The focus time is also impressive at 0.03 seconds. Moreover, there is a special Wi-Fi camera feature, which will allow the users to remotely control other smartphones to take pictures from its camera. Coming to the front-facing camera, the Z17 features an f/2.0 16MP sensor with 80-degree wide angle lens. Nubia Z17's connectivity suite offers Dolby Atmos, Hi-Fi+, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac. Pricing and availability There are three memory variants available for the Nubia Z17. The basic version with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM is priced at 2799 Yuan ($411). The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at 3399 Yuan ($500). Lastly, the highest variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage will go on sale for 3999 Yuan ($587). While pre-registration for the smartphone has already started, the Nubia Z17 will go on sale on June 6 and it will be available on the company's official website as well as JD.com. As of now, Nubia has not mentioned the device's global release date.