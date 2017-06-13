Nubia Z17 Mini claims to have received 200,000 registrations through Amazon

Nubia launched its latest smartphone Z17 mini today in India. The smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon. Nubia claimed that the smartphone received 200,000 registrations from fans across India. Nubia also stated that the numbers poured in mostly from southern states of India including Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerela and Karnataka. Runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Eric Hu, Country Manager, Nubia India stated that the overwhelming response received from consumers in India reflects the growing popularity of Nubia products in the country. The Z17 mini is the mid-range flagship from Nubia boasting dual lens camera. It is equipped with two 13 MP rear lenses and a 16 MP front cam. Nubia claims that Z17 is one the most photography friendly smartphones available in India.

The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD LTPS IPS LCD screen offering a 442PPI retinal-grade display and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Nubia is a slim smartphone measuring 7.45mm in thickness. Nubia Z17 mini is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 clubbed with a standard 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB ROM. A high end version with 6 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 653 is also available. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Nubia also claims that the smartphone has a battery backup of 2 days.

Nubia Z17 Mini supports 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi which is supposed to increase uploading and downloading speeds.