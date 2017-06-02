Nubia Z17 mini India launch pegged for June 6, sale to debut on June 12

On Thursday, the Nubia Z17 was announced officially after many rumors and leaks. Previously, the Nubia Z17 mini was launched in China in April. Now, there is a tip on when this device might be released in India.

The company unveiled the Nubia Z17 mini in two variants - 4GB and 6GB RAM in China in April. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be released in India in the coming days. A report by The Mobile Indian citing sources familiar with the company's plans for the Indian market, states that the Nubia Z17 mini might be released in India on June 6. The report further adds that the sale of this smartphone will debut on June 12. The pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

Also read: Nubia Z17 Mini Red variant to go on sale soon

The Nubia Z17 mini was launched in China at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM variant. For now, there is no confirmation if Nubia will bring both the variants of the smartphone to India. The smartphone was launched in different color variants such as Black with Gold, Elegant Black, Red, and Champagne Gold in China.

The USP of the Nubia Z17 mini is its dual-lens rear camera setup. The device has two 13MP sensors at the back. One is a monochrome sensor and the other is an RGB lens. We have seen such a camera arrangement already in the Huawei smartphones. The camera has other features such as 3D beautification, aperture adjustment, ultra-fast focus, etc.

Also read: Nubia Z17 Mini to be launched in India next month

The other aspects of the Nubia Z17 mini include a 16MP front-facer with 80-degree wide-angle lens, a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653/Snapdragon 652 SoC, 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 2TB, 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C port, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on Nubia UI 4.0.