Nubia Z17 Mini is the most popular phone in China right now: Sold out in seconds

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia launched the Z17 Mini with impressive specs and features at a competitive price. The smartphone went up on its first sale yesterday in China on Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, Suning and on Nubia's official website. Now the reports suggest that that the phone has managed to sell out in under a minute.

Seems ZTE is a preferred brand in China. However, ZTE has not publicly disclosed how many nubia Z17 mini devices were sold during the sale. Besides, reports from Chinese media today suggest that the total revenue exceeded 100 million yuan. According to GSMArena, since the most expensive version of the nubia Z17 mini is priced at CNY 1,999, therefore at least 50,000 units must have been sold in 56 seconds.

Moreover, apart from this high-end version, there is also a lower-end version which costs CNY 1,699. Therefore the figures could go up. In any case, the newly released device the Nubia Z17 Mini seems to have achieved good results.

Talking about the smartphone, Nubia Z17 Mini comes with one key highlight feature, the dual cameras. The new smartphone features dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, one with monochrome lens and the other one with RGB lens along with Sony IMX258 sensor. Likewise, the smartphone also sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Apart from the cameras, Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass display. The device is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor and is paired with Adreno 510 GPU. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants which are 4GB / 6GB RAM and it will have 64GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 200GB via microSD.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Nubia UI 4.0 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Additionally the Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD) smartphones has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC. The smartphone measures 146.65 × 72.5 × 7.45mm and weighs 155g and is also backed by a 2950mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.

Notably, the smartphone will reportedly become available in Europe, India, and other countries from May end.

