Nubia Z17 Mini Red variant to go on sale soon

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia last month launched the Z17 Mini with impressive specs and features at a competitive price. The rear dual cameras are the most highlighted feature of the smartphone. As seen in the current smartphone market, many manufacturers are now moving towards incorporating dual cameras in their smartphones and ZTE along with Nubia have followed the same suit.

At the time of the launch, the company revealed that the Nubia Z17 Mini will be available in four different color variants: Black Gold, Champagne Gold, Elegant Black and Red. Now, Nubia has announced that the Red variant of the device will go on sale in China on May 18. The pre-registration for the flash sale has already begun. To recall, let's take a look at the features and specs of the Z17 Mini.

Display and Hardware The Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it.

The device is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor and is teamed with Adreno 510 GPU. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants which are 4GB / 6GB RAM and it will have 64GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 200GB via a microSD card. Camera department The new smartphone from Nubia flaunts dual 13-MP cameras on its back, one with monochrome lens and the other one with RGB lens along with Sony IMX258 sensor. Up front, the handset also sports a 16-MP front-facing camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens. As we have mentioned, the rear dual camera setup is what makes the Nubia Z17 Mini worthy of attention. Other features and pricing details Talking about the software aspect, the device runs on Nubia UI 4.0 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. On the connectivity front, the Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD) smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC. The Nubia Z17 Mini 146.65×72.5 ×7.45mm and weighs 155g and is also backed by a 2950mAh battery that comes with fast charging support. The Red Nubia smartphone that will go on sale will only be available in the 4GB + 64GB variant. It will carry a price tag of 1699 Yuan ($247).