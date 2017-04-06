Nubia Z17 Mini with dual 13MP cameras, 6GB RAM launched at a budget friendly price

ZTE had already confirmed that this year the company would be launching several smartphones in the market. And as promised, ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has just announced its latest smartphone in the 'Z Series' at an event in China.

Dubbed as Nubia Z17 Mini, this smartphone comes with one key highlight feature, the dual cameras. As seen in the current smartphone market, many manufacturers are now moving towards incorporating dual cameras in their smartphones and ZTE along with Nubia seems to be following the same trend. Thus the new smartphone does get dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, one with monochrome lens and the other one with RGB lens along with Sony IMX258 sensor.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Nubia Z11 Mini S review: This compact camera phone is a delight for photography enthusiast

The cameras further come with ultra-fast focus (0.1 seconds) feature and are said to support aperture adjustment from f/1.0 to f/16.0. The company claims that it will offer sharp and crisp images. Likewise, the smartphone also sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Apart from the cameras, Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass display. The device is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor and is paired with Adreno 510 GPU. Interestingly the smartphone will come in two RAM variants which are 4GB / 6GB RAM and it will have 64GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 200GB via microSD.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Nubia UI 4.0 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Additionally the Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD) smartphones has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC. The smartphone measures 146.65 × 72.5 × 7.45mm and weighs 155g and is also backed by a 2950mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.

SEE ALSO: Nubia N2, M2 and M2 Lite launched: Price, Specifications and more

As for the price and availability, the smartphone is priced at 1699 yuan (approx Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM with Snapdragon 652 version, while the 6GB RAM with Snapdragon 653 version is priced at 1999 yuan (approx Rs. 18,830). Currently, the smartphone is available for order in China and sale is scheduled to start from April 13th.

Nubia Z17 Mini will be available in Elegant Black, Black with Gold, Champagne Gold and Red colors.

Source