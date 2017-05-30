Nubia Z17 new teaser reveals powerful camera features

With about a couple days left until the launch of the Nubia Z17, the company has dropped a new teaser. Last week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had posted another teaser image on the Nubia smartphone Weibo page.

That image hinted towards the bezel-less design of the upcoming handset. Other than the edge-to-edge display, the Nubia Z17's last teaser also contains an image of a jet-plane, which symbolizes that the phone will have super fast speed. Coming back to the new teaser, it talks about the picture quality of the Z17's camera setup. Notably, this latest teaser also points at an edge-to-edge display.

According to the teaser image, the Nubia Z17 will pack rear dual cameras, which will capture 2X zoom shot with the good clarity even without zoom. The cameras will also be able to take superior quality images at night or low-light condition. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal anything about the front-facing camera.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Z17 will come with 23MP and 12MP rear camera lenses in the dual camera module. Up front, it is said to adorn a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Needless to say, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this information.

In any case, we will get all answers to all our queries on June 1, the day on which the flagship phone from Nubia is scheduled to get launched. Lately, we have heard some new rumors hinting that it would feature Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology and UFS 2.1 storage.

