Nubia Z17's official teaser shows off its bezel-less design ahead of launch

ZTE's elite brand Nubia is all set to launch its flagship device the Nubia Z17 on June 1. By now, courtesy of the numerous leaks and rumors, we have got quite a fair idea about the specs and features of the smartphone.

Not only the rumors, the company itself keeps making social media posts to keep our interest up. With less than a week from the official launch, Nubia today has posted a new teaser on the Nubia smartphone Weibo page. The image basically hints towards the bezel-less design of the upcoming handset. It has also revealed that the display of Z17 would be curved on all four sides.

Other than the edge-to-edge display, the Nubia Z17's latest teaser also contains an image of a jet-plane. This is actually symbolizing that the phone will have super fast speed. Well, this doesn't surprise us as the device is expected to pack the Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood.

In addition to this, it is tipped to come with Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Notably, if this information turns out to be true, Nubia Z17 will be the world's first smartphone to carry this feature.

Comparing it with the Quick Charge 3.0, the current generation tech is 20 percent faster, 30 percent more efficient and 5° C cooler. It is said to charge the device up to 50% in just five minutes.

In any case, as the launch date draws closer, we hope to see more teaser from the company. So as of now, we better start counting the remaining days.

