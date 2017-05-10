Purported Nubia Z17 with Snapdragon 835 SoC hits AnTuTu

We are getting to know a lot about the upcoming Nubia Z17 smartphone that is allegedly the premium variant of the Nubia Z17 mini. After appearing on the official site, the device in question is is said to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC.

We say this as an unknown Nubia smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark and the same was revealed by the Weibo handle of AnTuTu. The screenshot also reveals the technical specifications of the smartphone, making us believe that it could be the alleged Nubia Z17 flagship that is slated to be launched in the coming weeks.

Also read: Alleged Nubia Z17 picture exposes rear dual cameras

Going by the benchmark listing, the Snapdragon 835 SoC seems to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of default storage space. The Nubia Z17 appears to use the Adreno 540 graphics unit and run on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is shown to be fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display as well.

Earlier this week, we came across the leaked renders of the Nubia Z17 giving us a peek at its key features. The smartphone seems to boast a dual-lens rear camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor too. As per the AnTuTu listing, the main camera is said to be a 12MP unit.

Also read: New ZTE phone with rear dual-camera setup spotted on TENAA

The device had previously visited the Geekbench listing that revealed the presence of the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The listing tipped at the use of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and 23MP and 12MP rear camera lenses in the dual camera module. Up front, it is said to adorn a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Source