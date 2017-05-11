Nubia Z17 spotted in new leaks: Confirms 5.5-inch display and rear dual cameras

We have been hearing quite a lot about the upcoming Nubia Z17 smartphone that is touted to be the premium version of the Nubia Z17 Mini. Yesterday, the device made an appearance on the AnTuTu benchmark revealing some of its key specs.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the Nubia Z17 is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. The phone is to sport a 5.5-inch FHD 1080 display and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Yet again, the rumored Nubia Z17 with the same model number Nubia NX563J has been spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA.

Besides this, another image has surfaced online, which allows us to take a look at the design of the device in question. Read on to know, what are things we found out about the forthcoming smartphone from Nubia.

Upfront First, let's talk about the TENAA appearance. The Nubia Z7 appears to flaunt a display that has no bezels on its sides. The top bezel holds the earpiece and the front-facing camera along with flash. As seen from the image, the smartphone lacks a physical home button, but there is a small red circle design on top of the display. This means that the home button is embedded into the screen. Rear view Coming to the back of the device, there lies a horizontally arranged dual-camera setup accompanied by a LED flash. Notably, unlike the one on the Meizu E2, it is not a strip LED flash. In addition to this, you can see the fingerprint scanner placed below the camera module. Specs line up Going by the TENAA listing, the Nubia Z17 will feature a 5.5-inch display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The heart of the device is an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.9GHz, which is most likely to be the SD 835 SoC. The memory aspect is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. However, the RAM capacity and the storage space of the Nubia Z17 contradicts with earlier rumors. The smartphone will get its energy from a 3100mAh battery. The benchmark listing further reveals it will be available in two color options: Gold and Silver. Another leak This image shows that the Nubia Z17 will feature a curved display, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Talking about the camera department, it also confirms dual cameras on the back of the device. However, here the dual camera setup is aligned vertically. Accompanying them, there is a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. Additionally, you can see a fingerprint sensor under the rear cameras. Launch imminent At this point, the alleged Nubia Z17 has hit Geekbench, TENAA and AnTuTu. Other than that, almost every day a new rumor about the phone pops up online. This could mean only one thing, the Nubia flagship device will be unveiled shortly. We are expecting the company to take the wraps off the device in June.