Nubia Z17 spotted on TENAA; Boasts a rear dual camera setup

This week has seen lots of rumors and leaks regarding the much awaited Nubia phone Z17. We have seen this handset making its appearance in Geekbench, AnTuTu and few specs have been leaked out by the images surfaced online.

Now, the same Z17 has made its appearance in TENAA giving away some more information of the phone. Its appearance in all the benchmarking sites gives us a hint about its launch date. So, we can expect this phone to hit the market sometime soon. Recently, the company has also released Nubia Z17 Mini which has been sold out in minutes. So, there is no doubt in Z17 pleasing the Nubia fans.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

TENAA listing Nubia Z17 with the model number NX563J has passed TENAA certification now. As expected, this listing speaks about few of its specs. Few of the specifications were already known to us because of the leaks and rumors. Also Read: Purported Nubia Z17 with Snapdragon 835 SoC hits AnTuTu The picture revealed here says the top of the phone sports a front camera and the bottom bezel will not have any physical buttons in the front. On the back, one can see the dual camera lens which is horizontally aligned and the fingerprint sensor which lies just below the camera. Leaked pictures on Weibo The leaked pictures were found on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. This leaked image reveals that the Nubia Z17 is going to feature a 5.5-inch display, which is most likely to be FHD and covered by a Gorilla Glass. This image also gives us a hint that it looks similar to the Nubia Z17 mini, the premium model which also boasts a rear dual-camera setup. We can also see a mounted fingerprint sensor on the back. Nubia Z17 hits AnTuTu As per the AnTuTu listing, the Nubia Z17 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. Also Read: Alleged Nubia Z17 picture exposes rear dual cameras The phone is said to sport a 5.5-inch FHD 1080 display and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Appearance on Geekbench The phone has been appeared on another benchmarking site, Geekbench earlier. This listing revealed that the Nubia Z17 is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.90GHz. According to this listing, the Z17 will have 4GB of RAM. But some leaks do say that it will be featuring 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of built-in storage.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source1 Source2