Nubia Z17 teased to be the world’s first smartphone with Quick Charge 4.0

One of the highly anticipated smartphones is the Nubia Z17. The device is appearing constantly in rumors and leaks revealing what features and specs it might carry.

After posing to the camera a few days back to show its almost bezel-less display, the Nubia Z17 has again hit the headlines, thanks to a Weibo post by nubia. Today, the fresh information suggests that the Nubia Z17 will be the world's first smartphone to arrive with the Quick Charge 4.0 feature. This is a rapid charging feature that was introduced by Qualcomm in November 2016 and was claimed to arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Also read: Nubia Z17 with 23MP camera to launch on June 1

A handful of flagship smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and Xiaomi Mi 6 use the Snapdragon 835 SoC under their hood. But these smartphones are yet to get the Quick Charge 4.0 feature. The reason could be the Galaxy Note 7 explosion incidents.

While the Galaxy S8 features the Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging feature, the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium have the Quick Charge 3.0 support. Being the first smartphone to arrive with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0, the Nubia Z17 will be a unique one in the market when it is launched on June 1.

Also read: Nubia Z17 AnTuTu screenshot reveals 8GB RAM in tow

The Quick Charge 4.0 is not only faster but also more efficient and can run cooler than the earlier generations of fast charging technologies. Comparing it with the Quick Charge 3.0, the current generation tech is 20 percent faster, 30 percent more efficient an5° C cooler. It is said to charge the Nubia Z17 up to 50% in just five minutes.

Via