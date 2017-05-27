Nubia Z17 tipped to come with UFS 2.1 Storage

Yesterday Nubia posted an official teaser image of its upcoming flagship phone the Z17. As we told you yesterday, the teaser contains an image of a jet-plane, which symbolizes that the phone will have super fast speed.

This is kind of given since the Nubia Z17 is going to come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset under its hood. A few days ago, another report had also suggested that it would be featuring Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Notably, if this information turns out to be legit, Nubia Z17 will be the world's first smartphone to carry this feature.

Now, we have received some brand new information about this much-awaited smartphone. According to a Weibo user, the Z17 will arrive with UFS 2.1 storage. It is worth pointing out that this is one of the fastest chipsets available to Android smartphone manufacturers.

The standard's improved peak theoretical read and write speeds will provide a hitch-free and smooth user experience. In simple words, users will be able to open the apps and games in a much faster way.

Earlier tests had revealed that UFS 2.1 have sequential read speeds up to 700MB/s, which is significantly faster than the 500MB/s read speeds attained by the UFS 2.0 standard.

Additionally, it is more than twice of the fastest read speeds achieved by the eMMC 5.1 standard.

So, if this information is to be believed, the Nubia Z17 will indeed prove to a true flagship device. However, we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt.

