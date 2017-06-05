Nubia Z17 will not support Quick Charge 4 Plus due to lack of suitable charger

After months of waiting, we finally got to see the unveiling of Nubia Z17 on June 1. Packed with Snapdragon 835 SoC and massive 8GB of RAM, the new flagship from ZTE's elite brand Nubia has stood up to the expectations of the smartphone enthusiasts.

In addition to this, the Nubia Z17 is the first smartphone ever to carry support for Quick Charge 4 Plus. Qualcomm recently unveiled the new Quick Charge 4 Plus, which is claimed to be 30% more efficient and is said to offer 15% faster charging speed compared to its predecessor. While this news is certainly worth making headlines, there is also a catch.

Unfortunately, the charger for Nubia Z17 only supports Quick Charge 3.0. This means, even though the smartphone has support for Quick Charge 4 Plus, it will come to no use. Moreover, the Nubia customer service has revealed that currently there are no Quick Charge 4.0 chargers available.

So it seems like Qualcomm has made the Snapdragon 835 chipset with support for Quick Charge 4 Plus, but the company is yet to develop a charger that supports the said feature. So as of now, the Nubia Z17 owners will have to stay happy with QC 3.0.

We are not sure when a charger with support for Quick Charge 4 Plus will be developed. Even the company has not said if they would be making the charger available later on or when that would be. However, we are assuming that the charger will be sold separately when it becomes available.

