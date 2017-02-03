Official: Apple to manufacture iPhones in Bengaluru, Karnataka

It’s official now! Apple will start manufacturing iPhones in India as early as April or June this year. Priyank Kharge, IT minister of Karnataka, India, took it Twitter to share the news. His tweet exactly read “Apple Inc.’s proposal to commence initial manufacturing operations in the state.”

Apple's intentions to make iPhones in Bengaluru will foster cutting-edge technology ecosystem & supply chain development in the state. — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) February 2, 2017

Kharge had also tweeted that “Apple’s intentions to make iPhones in Bengaluru will foster cutting-edge technology ecosystem & supply chain development in the state,” confirming that he was referring to iPhone in his earlier tweet.

IMP Apple news. Karnataka Govt's first official statement on Apple plans to manufacture in India. Will assemble iPhones @asymco pic.twitter.com/zbpAiSmZuh — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) February 2, 2017

This news comes exactly a week after Apple’s talks with the Indian government to allow the company to manufacture the iPhones locally and provide certain incentives in the form of tax exemption and the like.

The Cupertino-based tech giant was seeking the Indian government’s permission for a while now to setup its own brick and mortar stores in the country. But, the Indian government never gave in to Apple’s demands earlier. Clearly, that seems to have changed now.